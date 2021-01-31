Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Autonio has a market cap of $2.48 million and $162,748.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00132691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00271696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039708 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

