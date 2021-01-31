AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,345.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $51,699,044. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,118.37 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,207.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,179.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

