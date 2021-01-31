Aventus (AVT) Trading Up 72.5% Over Last 7 Days

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aventus has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $105,773.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aventus

AVT is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

