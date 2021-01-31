Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Shares of AVY traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,211. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

