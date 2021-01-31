Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AZZUF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Azarga Uranium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
