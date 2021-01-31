Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 304,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,796. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

