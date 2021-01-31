Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Up 180.2% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 180.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $81.71 million and $62.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $35.25 or 0.00105458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.