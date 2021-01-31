Banano Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $18,706.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 177.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

