Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,735,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 133.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,391 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,922,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,567,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

