Bancor (BNT) Market Capitalization Tops $219.01 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00005682 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $219.01 million and $41.11 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 117,154,036 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.