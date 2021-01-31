Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth about $200,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth about $342,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

BCV stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

