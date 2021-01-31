Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

