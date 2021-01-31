Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.28 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

