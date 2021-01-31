Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

