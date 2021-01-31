Bank of Stockton Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.21. The company has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

