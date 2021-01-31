Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.78% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.