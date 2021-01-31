Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.
BKIMF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.
BKIMF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
