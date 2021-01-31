Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BCCI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

