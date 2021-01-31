BarterTrade (BART) Price Tops $0.0298

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One BarterTrade token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 8% lower against the dollar. BarterTrade has a market cap of $2.03 million and $58,912.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00266910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066578 BTC.

BarterTrade Profile

BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 tokens. BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

BarterTrade Token Trading

BarterTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.