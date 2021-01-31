Base Protocol Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.60 million and $571,308.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,083,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,033 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

