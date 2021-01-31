BASIC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $831.62 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One BASIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $831.62 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00133896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00268462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038309 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

