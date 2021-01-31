Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.82

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Basid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $467.59 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,852,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin Token Trading

Basid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

