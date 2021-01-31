Basis Cash (BAC) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Basis Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Basis Cash has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Basis Cash has a market capitalization of $1,378.02 and $2.79 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Basis Cash Token Profile

Basis Cash’s total supply is 50,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,628 tokens. The official message board for Basis Cash is medium.com/basis-cash . The official website for Basis Cash is basis.cash

