Bata (BTA) Market Capitalization Hits $27,253.22

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 56.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Bata has traded 94.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market cap of $27,253.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

