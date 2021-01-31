Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 8,328 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

