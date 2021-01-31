BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $370,320.34

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $370,320.34 and approximately $180.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044938 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,505 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

