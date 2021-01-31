Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Reaches $78.10 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $78.10 million and approximately $238,655.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 242.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

