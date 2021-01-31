Beldex (BDX) Market Cap Reaches $84.76 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $84.76 million and approximately $157,208.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm.

Cryptonight

Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

