Bella Protocol (BEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.16 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00004794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

