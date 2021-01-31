Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by $0.71. Equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLCM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

