Beowulf (BWF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.16 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Beowulf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $25,244.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00134630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00068359 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00267428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

