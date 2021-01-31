Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.