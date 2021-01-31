Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,303 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Best Buy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.