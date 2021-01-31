Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $3.01 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $48,854.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

