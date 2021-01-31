Bezop (BEZ) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Bezop has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezop has a market capitalization of $227,345.98 and approximately $273.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop (BEZ) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

