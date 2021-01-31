Bidesk (BDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184,558.18

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bidesk has a market capitalization of $184,558.18 and approximately $6,314.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bidesk token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bidesk has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Bidesk Token Profile

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. Bidesk’s official message board is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc . Bidesk’s official website is www.bidesk.com

Bidesk Token Trading

Bidesk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bidesk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bidesk using one of the exchanges listed above.

