BidiPass Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $147,196.57 and approximately $13,315.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.
BidiPass Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “
Buying and Selling BidiPass
BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.