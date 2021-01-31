Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,145 shares of company stock worth $248,070. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BGFV opened at $13.02 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $285.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.57.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

