BIKI (BIKI) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $766,820.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI token can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars.

