Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $6.88 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $44.50 or 0.00132438 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $6.88 billion and approximately $509.46 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038549 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,255.24 or 0.90041147 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.