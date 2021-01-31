Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014220 BTC.
Binance USD Coin Profile
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.
According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Binance USD Coin Trading
Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
