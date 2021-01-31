Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 63.1% in January

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,470,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 15,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNGO. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

