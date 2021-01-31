BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Short Interest Update

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,862,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,734,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,220,055. BioSolar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

