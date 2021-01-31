Biotron Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Biotron has a total market cap of $43,299.27 and $1.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Biotron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron (CRYPTO:BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

Biotron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

