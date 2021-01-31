Bird.Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.27 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $3.17 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money token can currently be bought for about $146.04 or 0.00433928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

Bird.Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars.

