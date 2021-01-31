Bird.Money Hits Market Capitalization of $10.52 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Bird.Money token can currently be purchased for $136.26 or 0.00407906 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Bird.Money has a market cap of $10.52 million and $2.30 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

Bird.Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.