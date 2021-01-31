BitBall Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $486,417.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,667.69 or 1.00037168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000296 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

