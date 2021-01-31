Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $116,023.74 and $32.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,487.84 or 0.99833151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.01044034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00310478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00200922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030431 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,653,392 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

