Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $13.32 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $13.32 or 0.00039624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $247.47 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,626.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.01193727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00527444 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002352 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

