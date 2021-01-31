Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.91 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.48 billion and approximately $3.91 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $401.45 or 0.01192765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,656.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00527347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002326 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,642,494 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

